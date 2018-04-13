Suspects arrested in home invasion, attack on beloved member of Lorain community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio-- Investigators arrested two suspects in the home invasion and attack on a well-known member of the Lorain community.

The victim, Jim Popiel, was asleep in his home on Regina Avenue on Oct. 17 when the break-in happened.

Popiel, known to many as Jim Allen, said at least two people held him in his bedroom while a third ransacked his house. They also hit the 77-year-old in the head with a pistol.

The two suspects, both juveniles, were taken to the Lorain County Juvenile Detention Facility. They face charges for several crimes, including aggravated burglary, felonious assault and kidnapping.

Lorain police said it is likely the cases will be bound over to adult court.

Popiel taught Spanish at the old Admiral King High School. For nearly 50 years, he was the voice of high school sports in Lorain County.

