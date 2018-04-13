× Show Info: April 13, 2018

Architectural Justice

Start your morning off right with a healthy breakfast dish!

13539 Pearl Rd.

Strongsville, OH 44136

http://www.architecturaljustice.com/

VNTG Home

David was LIVE at VNTG Home!

1453 E. 36th Street,

Suite 4202, Cleveland,

OH 44114

216.505.4322

Hours Monday – Saturday – 10 a.m to 7 p.m Sunday – 12 p.m – 6 p.m

https://vntghome.com/

The Nest

The temperatures are finally indicating spring is here, so it’s the perfect time to update your home decor!

153 Main Street

Chardon, Ohio

http://www.thenestchardon.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TheNestChardon

Borderline Café

One of the best breakfast spots in Cleveland is run by two sisters with a southwestern twist to it’s menu!

18510 Detroit Ave

Lakewood, Ohio

www.borderlinelakewood.com

Good For You Cooking Classes

Calling all parents and grandparents! We’ve got a simple, healthy lunch that the kids will love!

www.healthyinstructor.com/kathern-nemec

Playground World

Speaking of fun activities for the kids, here’s an entertaining way to get them outdoors!

Warrensville Hts.

4400 Renaissance Parkway,

Warrensville Heights, Ohio 44128

440-729-0909

Avon

1014 Jaycox Road,

Avon, Ohio 44011

440-937-5760

Medina

2570 Medina Road (Rt.18) ,

Medina, Ohio 44256

330-725-3388

www.pgworld.com

Cleveland Metroparks

Getting out and being active has never been easier, thanks to the Cleveland Metroparks and the Cleveland Clinic!

https://clevelandmetroparks.com/

Retro Rosie

It’s not your typical vintage shop! Specializing in fashion inspired by the 1920’s, 30’s, 40’s and 50’s, you are sure to find something one of a kind!

17110 Detroit Ave,

Lakewood, OH 44107

retrorosie.com/