One person dead after shooting at Willowick Cafe

WILLOWICK-The Willowick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

Officers were called to Willowick Cafe on Lakeshore Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

Police tell FOX 8 one person was shot and killed inside the bar.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit was also called to the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. Details on what lead to the shooting have not been released.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest information.