Man pinned in car after crash talks about horrific moments: ‘Hoping I am not going to burn to death’

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio – With a sling on one arm, and the other wrapped in bandages, David Gibson breaks into a huge smile as his dog Charles flops down next to him.

“It’s so good to be home with my family,” said Gibson, 59, of Avon.

Gibson spent 10 days in the hospital after a horrific crash on April 2 on I-77 in Newburgh Heights.

Police say a cloth laundry hamper blew off of a pick-up a truck and an SUV swerved to miss it. Police noted the SUV appeared to go out of the lane, and the car next to it, driven by Gibson, went airborne and ended up striking a tree.

“The windshield was blown out, air bags all deployed, bleeding heavily and pinned in my car,” Gibson told FOX 8. “I was smelling gas, and hoping I am not going to burn to death.”

He said police and firefighters arrived quickly. He had to be cut out of the car.

He broke several bones, had to get more than 50 stitches , and is covered with bruises.

Police said he is lucky to be alive.

“He definitely had an angel on his shoulder,” said his wife, Mary Ann.

The father of two sons says he is extremely thankful to police, firefighters, and everyone at MetroHealth.

“When you are doing nothing wrong and suddenly everything goes wrong it really makes you appreciate everything,” Gibson said. “Enjoy your life. Enjoy the people you care about and love.”

