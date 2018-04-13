Baby rhino Lulu makes public debut at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's an exciting day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo as baby rhino Lulu made her first public appearance.

With the warmer weather, the rhino calf can now explore the outdoor rhino habitat for the first time.

Starting Friday, the public can see Lulu and her mother Kibibbi in the Zoo's African Savanna. The pair have been bonding behind-the-scenes for the past two months.

Lulu is a female Eastern black rhino born on Feb. 7 to her mom, Kibibbi. She is the sixth eastern black rhino born at the zoo.

The name "Lulu" is unique to the Eastern black rhino’s native regions in Africa and means "gem." The name was selected through donations by guests to the Future for Wildlife Fund.

Eastern black rhinos are considered critically endangered with less than 750 remaining in the wild because of poaching and habitat loss.

More stories on the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo here