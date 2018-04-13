Festivities continue at Rock Hall with VIP Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--The stars came out to party in the center of the rock and roll universe Friday night.

“This is great, exciting!” said Elliott Easton, with The Cars.

A new group of inductees are set to join the legends already enshrined at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night.

But first, the Rock Hall threw them a huge party.

“I am very much looking forward to playing,” added Easton.

Outside the Rock Hall, fans lined the red carpet, hoping to get a glimpse of one of the celebrities as they made their way into the VIP invitation-only party.

Inside, inductees, presenters, and VIPs mingled on all six floors of the Rock Hall.

Members of The Moody Blues, The Cars, and Dire Straits were in attendance.

More stories on the induction.

More from the Rock Hall.