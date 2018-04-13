× Impaired driver arrested after striking marked cruiser in construction zone

Willoughby Hills – A Willoughby woman is under arrest and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) and aggravated vehicular assault after a crash in a construction zone.

The accident happened Thursday just after 11 p.m. in Willoughby Hills.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two marked patrol vehicles had their lights activated and were slow-rolling to allow construction crews to work safely just south of the Interstate 90 interchange.

According to a news release, “As the troopers rolled northbound, a 2018 Subaru Impreza approached the troopers from behind and they realized the vehicle was not slowing. Despite a last minute attempt to lessen the impact, the Subaru struck a marked 2014 Dodge Charger patrol vehicle that was in the left lane. The Subaru traveled through the grass median that separates the local and express lanes and it came to rest on the right berm of the express lanes of IR271 north.”

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were disabled in the crash.

One of the troopers was transported to Hillcrest Hospital for minor injuries. He has been treated and released.

The driver of the Subaru, Mary C. Vitolo, 35 of Willoughby, refused EMS treatment at the scene. Troopers say Vitolo had been drinking. She was arrested at the scene and taken to Lake County Jail. Vitolo is charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) and aggravated vehicular assault.