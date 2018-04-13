× I-Team: Former Olmsted Falls police chief sues to get job back

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the former police chief of Olmsted Falls has filed a lawsuit against the town to get his job back.

William Traine had been hired by the former mayor, and he was replaced when current mayor James Graven took office.

Attorney Craig Bashein filed the suit Friday in Cuyahoga County Court.

Bashein told the I-Team, Chief Traine was terminated without cause despite the fact he was protected by the Olmsted Falls civil service rules and regulations. The City refused to acknowledge, respond to, or act upon his appeal of the termination.” Bashein added, “Their ongoing conduct is unlawful and contrary to the written opinion of their legal counsel and their Law Director.”

Traine is asking for his job back or at least a civil service hearing. He is also asking for financial damages.

Former Mayor Ann Marie Donegan brought Traine in to take over a police department troubled by a series of internal issues. Traine had a long record as a supervisor in the Cleveland Police Department prior to taking the job in Omsted Falls. Attorney Bashein says, since Traine had been chief more than a year, he couldn’t be fired without ‘cause’.

The I-Team reached Mayor Graven by phone early Friday evening. When we asked about the lawsuit he said, “I didn’t get to read it. I know nothing about it.”

