“Hamilton’ tickets on sale this morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- It is the show everyone has been waiting for and you could soon have a front and center seat to the amazing performance.

Tickets go on sale today at 9 a.m. for the Tony award-winning musical 'Hamilton.'

The show will be performed this summer at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland.

Some people were already in line Thursday evening outside of Playhouse Square for a chance at tickets.

Playhouse Square says the tickets will go fast and buying online is still your best bet.

Tickets range from $60 to $155; a select number of $435 premium seats will also be available for all performances.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per household.

You are encouraged to have at least three dates in mind just in case your first choice sells out.

The show will run for six weeks, from July 17 to Aug. 26, as part of the Key Bank Broadway Series.

**CLICK HERE for all your ticket info**