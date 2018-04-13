Cleveland police investigate bank robbery on city’s east side

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at the Key Bank on St. Clair Avenue near East 152nd Street just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the suspect, dressed all in black, gave a hand-written note to the teller. The employee complied with the demand note and the man fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District Detective Bureau.