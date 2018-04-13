CLE is ready to rock! Everything you need to know about the 2018 Rock Hall Inductions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland is ready to rock! The 2018 Induction Ceremony is just a day away.

The induction ceremony is Saturday night at Public Auditorium. The 33rd Annual Induction Ceremony is sold out, but don't worry; we've got you covered.

**Check out FOX 8 News in the Morning all morning long today at the Rock Hall**

Saturday, FOX 8 will be there for the events and will provide video, photos and more on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and right here on FOX8.com.

Red carpet arrivals will take place between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. The event will stream LIVE on YouTube, Rockhall.com and the Rock Hall's Facebook Page. We will also share the stream on the FOX 8 Facebook page.

This year's inductees are: Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, The Cars, Nina Simone, The Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT THE INDUCTEES:

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the first guitar heroine of rock and roll, was also chosen for the Award for Early Influence.

Four of this year’s inductees were on the ballot for the first time: Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

