Charges dropped against Albert Belle in indecent exposure case: report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.– The charges against former Cleveland Indians outfielder Albert Belle have been dropped, TMZ reports.

Belle was arrested outside Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex in Arizona on March 25. Police said he exposed himself to two adults and two juveniles while urinating in the parking lot.

On Friday, TMZ reported the two counts of indecent exposure were dismissed. He also faced a charge of driving while under the influence. That count never progressed in the courts.

Belle played with the Indians from 1989 to 1996 and was a five-time All Star.

