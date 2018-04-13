× Cause of death undetermined in Olmsted Township bar stabbing

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of a 28-year-old man found outside of an Olmsted Township bar as undetermined.

The ruling was released Friday in the death of Franklin Castrucci III, of North Olmsted.

Police and state agents are continuing to investigate a stabbing and fight that took place at the Falls Lounge on Bagley Road in January.

Police said Catrucci died and two females were injured.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained 911 calls. A 911 caller can be heard telling a dispatcher that a person wearing a mask entered the bar and stabbed a female bartender. The caller said he and another patron were able to hold the suspect until police arrived.

Another 911 caller said he was driving by the bar and saw a large fight outside.

So far, two people have been arrested and their cases are pending.

Continuing coverage of this story here