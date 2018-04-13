× Busy weekend in downtown Cleveland: parking restrictions, road closures

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland is alerting visitors of parking restrictions and road closures downtown this weekend.

On Saturday, the Indians host the Blue Jays while the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductions take place at Public Hall. The Cavaliers kick off another playoff run against the Pacers on Sunday at Quicken Loans Arena.

There is no parking on the following streets during Indians and Cavs games this weekend:

Prospect Avenue from Ontario Road to East 14th Street

Huron Road from Ontario Road to Prospect Avenue

East 9th Street from Prospect Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

West Huron Road from Huron Road to West Superior Avenue

Those closures are from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

People should use West Huron between Ontario and West 6th Street for their ride pick-up and drop-off location.

East 6th Street, East Mall Drive and West Mall Drive will remain closed all weekend and will reopen at 1 a.m. Monday because of Rock Hall induction ceremony events.

The parking restrictions in the Warehouse District remain on Fridays and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. in the following areas: