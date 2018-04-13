Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues unveil new Hall of Fame floor at Rock Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- On the eve of their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Bon Jovi and The Moody Blues unveiled a plaque bearing the signatures of this year's inductees.

"For us in The Moodys, we knew once they opened that door for the first time for our fans to vote for us to be in this wonderful place, it was like a steamroller baby. We were gonna get in," Justin Hayward, of The Moody Blues, said.

Jon Bon Jovi said his band is thrilled and honored to join an elite group of rockers.

"Every kid who drums a broom stick dreams of making a record. Every kid who makes a record dreams of having fame. And every guy who has fame dreams about having as close to immortality as any of us are ever gonna know, and that's having written songs that will outlive us all," Bon Jovi said.

The artists spoke during a dedication ceremony for the Rock Hall's new $10 million third floor Hall of Fame.

It includes a gallery with the signatures of every inductee.

"This is all brand new. We didn't have a formal Hall of Fame floor. We had a theater, but never had a gallery of plaques like this," Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris said. "But now we do, and it's all very exciting."

The new floor also features an in memoriam section to remember artists who died in the past year, interactive monitors for visitors to suggest inductees and learn more about the induction process, and a theater to watch past inductions.

The third floor also has an exhibit telling the stories of each of the 2018 inductees, who also include The Cars, Dire Straits, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe in addition to Bon Jovi and The Moody Blues.

"It means a lot to us in the group; it means a lot to all the people who love the music, and thank you very much. Thank you to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," Hayward said. "We're looking forward very much to tomorrow."

**Read much more on the 2018 Inductions**