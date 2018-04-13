April the Giraffe’s baby has a birthday soon



HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — A giraffe whose birth became an internet sensation is turning a year old this month.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, is throwing a birthday party this Sunday for Tajiri, the son of April and Oliver.

April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period.

Tajiri means “hope” in Swahili. He has grown to nearly 10 feet tall (3 meters). He was 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 meters) when he was born.

He’ll get a special birthday cake that’s healthy for giraffes.

Once again, the park near Binghamton will share the happy occasion with viewers around the world through its Giraffe Cam .