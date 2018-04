AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department released video on Friday of a recent convenience store break-in.

It happened at the A1 Market on East Avenue near Kansas Avenue at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Akron police said the suspects broke the front window to get inside. They stole a safe, containing a large amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. If you see the suspects, call 911 and do not approach.