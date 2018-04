Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Finally, an afternoon temperature pattern that pushed everyone into the 70s!~ We will stay in the warm air Friday with sunshine and patchy clouds:

Temperatures may be a little tricky near the lakeshore as we have a stationary ‘too-close-for-comfort’ front. We could be dealing with a wide range of temperatures from lakeshore to just inland depending on its position; however, any cooling lake breeze will be limited.

Let's check your overnight temperatures:

