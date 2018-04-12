TMZ: ‘Devastated’ Khloe Kardashian will allow Tristan Thompson in delivery room

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Khloe Kardashian delivers her first baby in Cleveland this month, the baby’s father, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, will be allowed in the delivery room, despite reports he was cheating on her, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, Kardashian is “devastated” by the cheating reports.

Kardashian is in Cleveland where she will deliver their daughter sometime this month. TMZ reported that she is having early contractions.

Kardashian said in a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that her mother and sisters would be in Cleveland for the delivery. Sources told Fox 8 News that Kris Jenner, Khloe’s mother, and Kim Kardashian, Khloe’s sister, arrived in Cleveland on private jets early Thursday morning.

TMZ said that Kardashian is putting her feelings aside since “for better or worse Tristan is the father of their child” and “a bond between father and child can be cemented in the delivery room.”