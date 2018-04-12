‘This is for the fans’: The Moody Blues talk about their careers ahead of induction ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Just days away from the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, inductees The Moody Blues are already in Cleveland.

Ahead of their appearance at the Rock Hall for an event Thursday, they sat down with FOX 8 to talk about being inducted Saturday.

“I found out when I was at home. Friday night, I wasn’t thinking much about it, but Saturday night when they called me, I thought that was great! The whole world looked different. I’m very pleased. Very thrilled,” said Justin Hayward.

The band, formed in 1964, are known as the pioneers of Progressive Rock.

“It’s great. But this is for the fans, because it took so long to get it,” said Graeme Edge.

Many fans are frustrated they weren’t inducted sooner.

The Moody Blues took to the stage at the Rock Hall to talk about their careers, their influences, and their impact in the music industry.

“It’s very humbling. We’ve been on the road for 51 years; all the people we’ve met along the way, I say thank you,” said John Lodge.

**Get to know The Moody Blues, here**

**More stories on the induction ceremony**

41.499320 -81.694361