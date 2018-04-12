The heat is on! It’s the warmest day of 2018… so far

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's the warm-up we've been waiting for-- it's the warmest day of the year, so far at 78 degrees!

Before this, the warmest day was in February at 73 degrees.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect until 6 p.m. for Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Seneca, Huron, Medina, Summit, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Stark counties. Southwest winds sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 possible. To our benefit, these southerly winds are bringing in mild temperatures.

Up to this point this spring, there really hasn’t been a lot of mild air. Note that in the last 18 days, only three of those days saw highs modestly warmer than normal.

**Weather updates**