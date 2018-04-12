Some people already lining up for chance to get tickets to see ‘Hamilton’ at Playhouse Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- It's being called the hottest ticket in town: The Tony award-winning musical Hamilton is coming to Cleveland.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. and some people were already in line Thursday evening for a chance at tickets.

Playhouse Square says the tickets will go fast and buying online is still your best bet.

Tickets range from $60 to $155; a select number of $435 premium seats will also be available for all performances.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per household.

You are encouraged to have at least three dates in mind just in case your first choice sells out.

The show will run for six weeks, from July 17 to Aug. 26, as part of the Key Bank Broadway Series.

**CLICK HERE for all your ticket info**