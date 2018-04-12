Several homes damaged in Canton fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- Several homes caught fire on Harriet Ave NW and 8th St. NW in Canton on Thursday.

Fire officials say the garage between two houses appears to have caught fire; then, due to the wind, the fire spread to three homes.

The homes are heavily damaged; one of them may have to be torn down.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but several families were displaced.

There is no word yet on a cause. When asked about a possible explosion, fire officials said, at this time, they do not believe there was one.

