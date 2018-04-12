× Rascal Flatts in Northeast Ohio: Tickets on sale Friday

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Rascal Flatts is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer, and tickets go on sale Friday, April 13.

Live Nation says the ‘Back to Us’ tour will stop at Blossom Music Center on Friday, August 17.

Tickets are on sale beginning at 10 a.m.

They are available HERE, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

**More ticket info, here**