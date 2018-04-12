Rascal Flatts in Northeast Ohio: Tickets on sale Friday

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: Singer Gary LeVox (R), Joe Don Rooney (L) and Jay DeMarcus (C) of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: Singer Gary LeVox (R), Joe Don Rooney (L) and Jay DeMarcus (C) of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Rascal Flatts is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer, and tickets go on sale Friday, April 13.
Live Nation says the ‘Back to Us’ tour will stop at Blossom Music Center on Friday, August 17.
Tickets are on sale beginning at 10 a.m.
They are available HERE, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
**More ticket info, here**
41.133945
-81.484558