Public Auditorium being transformed into rock palace ahead of inductions

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is just days away, and Cleveland Public Auditorium is being transformed into a rock palace.

Thursday, hundreds of volunteers and workers were turning the hall into a show place for the world.

This year's ceremony is the 33rd and takes place Saturday.

This year's inductees are: Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, The Cars, Nina Simone, The Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe,

The Hall of Fame will dedicate the new Hall of Fame floor at the museum featuring the 2018 inductee exhibit, signature wall, in memoriam, voting with a leader board, Power of Rock Experience and Say It Loud! story booths.

On Saturday, red carpet arrivals will take place between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. The event will stream LIVE on YouTube, Rockhall.com and the Rock Hall's Facebook Page.We will also share the stream on the Fox 8 Facebook page.

The show itself starts at 7:30 p.m. and will conclude around 11 p.m.

Fox 8 will be at Public Auditorium for the events and will provide video, photos and more on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Fox8.com.

HBO has exclusive broadcast rights for the ceremony, and it will premiere May 5.

