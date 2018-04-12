Prayers from Maria announces this will be last year for sunflower field at Avon location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio -- Prayers from Maria announced on its Instagram page that this year will be its last at its current location in Avon, Ohio.

Here is the foundation's post:

"We knew we probably wouldn't have forever for our sunflower field at this location. Building in the area is creeping in and seeing the trucks roll into the field is a little painful. The field will continue to be there again this year but it will be our last year at this location. The field will continue to be as special as it always has been. Nothing can change the spirit of a field that has a higher calling. We will plant and bloom again. ❤🌻"

The beautiful sunflower display was planted by Ed and Megan McNamara as a sign of hope and to draw attention to their mission to help fight juvenile cancers.

"We were inspired to plant the field because we lost our daughter to a brain tumor back in 2007 and not a lot was being done for these kids and as a result one thing led to another and we ended up planting the sunflower field as a way to draw attention to the fact that not a lot is being done for kids who are diagnosed with brain tumors," Megan told FOX 8 News in an earlier interview.

**Watch a DroneFOX view of the beautiful field in the video, above**

**Much more, here**

**Read more on Prayers From Maria's website**