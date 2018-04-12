Police investigate shooting outside barbershop in Cleveland Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS - Police are investigating after a man was shot behind a barbershop Thursday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Officers received a call of shots fired behind Excel’s Barbershop on Noble Rd.

Detectives discovered that a male sustained two gunshots to the leg and a grazing wound to his chin. The victim was taken to the hospital.

According to a press release, the preliminary investigation has determined that the victim, a customer at the barbershop, was involved in a dispute with one of the employees. During the dispute the victim was shot multiple times, the press release states.

No other information is available at this time.

The identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of family.