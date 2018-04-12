Ohio House passes legislation that would permit restaurants, bars to allow dogs on patios

OHIO — The Ohio House of Representatives Wednesday passed legislation that would allow bars and restaurants to have canine guests on their patios.

House Bill 263 would allow dogs in outdoor dining areas under specified conditions.

For example, employees would not be permitted to touch dogs while working, and dogs would have to be served food or water on disposable single-use dining ware. Participating establishments would be required to post signs informing customers of their dog policy, and there would be sanitary and cleanliness requirements as well.

The main push behind the bill is the Ohio 4 Pups on Patios group, which has gathered over 11,000 signatures of support on Change.org. They claim that allowing dogs on outdoor patios will help shelters and rescues with adoption and fundraising events, and that dogs on patios boosts business.

**For the full bill, click here**

The bill will now go to the Senate.