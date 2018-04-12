NBA releases schedule for first round of playoffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you plan on watching the Cavs in the first round of the playoffs, you better clear your schedule for Sunday afternoon.

That’s when they’ll face the Indiana Pacers. Game one will be April 15th at 3:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

Game two is Wednesday, April 18th, at 7 p.m. It’s also at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavs will hit the road for games three and four. They’ll be Friday, April 20th, and Sunday, April 22th, in Indianapolis.

If it’s needed, the best-of-seven series will return to Cleveland for game 5 on Wednesday, April 25th.

Game six, if necessary, will be Friday, April 27th in Indianapolis.

Both teams will return to Cleveland on Sunday, April 29th, if the series is tied after six games.