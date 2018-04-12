× Elyria teen charged with making terroristic threats, inducing panic

ELYRIA- A 16-year-old boy has been charged with making terroristic threats and inducing panic after a post on social media.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Elyria police were notified that someone posted on social media they were going to, “shoot up E High all my emo’s & goth brother’s & sister’s RUN!”

The Elyria School District was notified along with police.

According to police, they were able to track down the suspect at his residence. The teen attends Life Skills High School in Elyria. Police said he admitted to posting the threat on social media. He is currently being held at the Lorain County Detention Home.