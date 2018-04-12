Cleveland police investigating shooting death of 17-year-old boy

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, and searching for suspects.

Police say at around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Jelliffe St. and Mount Hermon Ave. in Arbor Park for a male shot.

Officers found the victim inside 2571 Jelliffe. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

At the scene, police learned that the teen was outside of that address when a large amount of gunfire erupted and he was struck several times in the head and back. Another male then dragged the victim inside.

The suspects are described as three black males.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.