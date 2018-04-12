Celebrating rock and roll: Elizabeth Noreika’s mother was there when Beatlemania hit Cleveland!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When it comes to rock and roll, no band may have been or ever will be more popular than the Beatles.

FOX 8's Elizabeth Noreika says her mom was there when Beatlemania hit Cleveland in the '60s, and she has the Polaroid pictures to prove it!

Elizabeth says her mom was 17 and got a pass from her school paper to be at the show in 1966 on what would be the final Beatles tour. In one of the photos, you can see Paul McCartney walking down the hall of the Sheraton Hotel in Cleveland.

The Beatles played Cleveland Municipal Stadium on August 14, 1966.

