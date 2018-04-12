Bridgestone, PGA expected to announce tournament is moving from NE Ohio

AKRON, Ohio – An announcement is expected this morning confirming what has been rumored since last fall: that the area’s most prestigious golf tournament will be moving from northeast Ohio.

For decades, Firestone Country Club has hosted some of the world’s best golfers for the NEC Tournament, The Bridgestone World Golf Championship and several PGA Championships.

The expectation is that Bridgestone and the PGA will be announcing on Thursday that the tournament will be moving to Memphis, beginning in 2019.

A news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Firestone Country Club in Akron with a second news conference reportedly scheduled at Shelby Farms in Memphis.

**The press conference will stream live right here on Fox8.com**

