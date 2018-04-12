Boys play hooky to attend Cubs home opener, then run into principal at the game

ILLINOIS — Two Illinois kids playing hooky at Wrigley Field end up running into their principal at the game.

WQAD reports the brothers went to the home opener with their parents earlier this week.

Their sign read: “Skipping school. Shhhh don’t tell Principal Versluis.”

The principal, though, was actually there with his son and saw the family a few rows up.

The sign and the encounter was tweeted by MLB to its eight million followers.

The boys didn’t get in trouble. The principal said school attendance is important, but it’s also important to learn from life experiences, too.

