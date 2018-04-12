Awesome video shows gorilla mimic his trainer’s movements at Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla. — An awesome video showing a gorilla named Bolingo mimicking his trainer is impressing people all over the country.

Bolingo lives at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and his animal care specialist is Rachel Hale.

The zoo on Wednesday posted video of the two. It shows the two engaged in a training and enrichment activity. Just watch below:

The post states: “This type of training enables us to build trusting and positive relationships with the animals that call Busch Gardens Tampa Bay home in order to provide them with the most mentally and physically stimulating environment possible.”

Hale said her favorite part of working with Bolingo is his personality.

“He is often times goofy, energetic and intelligent and because of this, my goal each and every day is to find new ways to keep him engaged,” she said. “He’s picky about what interests him, so the session that you are seeing in the video is me having to think outside the box for new ideas.”

Hale says her job is engaging animals with a wide variety of behaviors that enhance their mental and physical well-being.

She’s currently teaching Bolingo how to choose between colors and shapes.

“Training enables us to build trusting and positive relationships with the animals that call Busch Gardens Tampa Bay home, in order to provide them with the most mentally and physically stimulating environment possible,” said Hale. “When looking at the overall welfare of our animals, we provide our animals with positive environments based on choice where they voluntarily participate in any anything we do.”

Bolingo is one of seven gorillas that live at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.