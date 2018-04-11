‘We did it!’ Single mom’s law school graduation photos go viral for an awesome reason

TEXAS — A single mother of five children never gave up through the hardships in her life.

Now, she’s viral for inspiring others to follow in her footsteps.

Yahoo Lifestyle reports that Ieshia Champs, 33, is set to graduate from Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law. She recently posted graduation photos with her five children. In them, she’s wearing her cap and gown and holding a sign that says: “I did it.”

Behind her, Champs’ five children are holding their own signs, with statements like “I helped” and “we did it.”

Champs tells Yahoo Lifestyle she’s been through many rough times in her life. As a 7-year-old child, she entered the foster care system. She wound up back at home and dropped out of high school. At 19, she had her first child.

When she was pregnant with her fourth child, her sister got her to go to a service at a church in Houston. That year, Champs said she went through a house fire, was laid off from her job and the father of two of her children died of cancer.

But the church’s Bishop Richard and Louise Holman encouraged her to go back to school and get her GED. Then, she followed her dream to become a lawyer.

She tells Yahoo Lifestyle that it was their encouragement, along with help from her children, that helped her reach her goal.

And Bishop Richard is a professional photographer. He took the graduation photos of her and her children, which she shared on social media. Now, her story is being shared all over the country.

Champs hopes to eventually become a general attorney with a specialization in family and juvenile law. She wants to one day become a judge.

