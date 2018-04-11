VIDEO: Police say clothes hamper may have caused serious crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio-- The Fox 8 I-Team has video showing what police believed caused a horrific crash on state Route 77: a cloth clothes hamper.

Video obtained from ODOT cameras shows the crash that took place around 5:30 in the evening on April 2. An SUV appears to swerve and go out of a lane. The car next to the SUV then goes off the road and goes airborne. The car ends up crashing into a tree.

Newburgh Heights police say the man was trapped inside his car, and firefighters had to cut him out of the vehicle.

The man was seriously injured, and transported to the hospital.

Witnesses told police there was a black object rolling on the highway.

“It was a bigger black object, it went into our lane,” one witness told police.

The man driving the SUV told police the object “was rolling in front” of him.

Police found the object, and it was a clothes hamper. It was found near the scene, on the side of the road. They say they cannot tell from the ODOT video exactly how the hamper ended up in the road.

No charges have been filed.

Police say it is extremely important for everyone to remember to secure all items when driving, so something like this doesn’t happen again.