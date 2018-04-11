× Tax Day is coming! Freebies and deals for April 17

CLEVELAND– Tax Day is Tuesday, April 17 and there are plenty of ways to breathe a sign of relief.

Here are some of the freebies and deals:

Applebee’s

Get a Yuengling Draft and order of wings for $4.17 on April 17. Dine-in only and at participating Northeast Ohio locations.

Bruegger’s Bagels

Big bagel bundle for $10.40. It includes 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese. Claim the deal online. Valid April 11 through 17 at participating bakeries.

Chuck E. Cheese

Buy one large pizza at regular price and get a large cheese pizza for free. Offer good between April 17 and April 19 at participating locations.

Dewey’s Coffee

Free ice cream at this Shaker Square shop on April 17 from noon to 8 p.m.

Great American Cookies

Free cookies and cream cookie on Tuesday, April 17 to customers at participating locations. While supplies last. One per guest.

Office Max

Five pounds of document shredding for free. Valid for in-store bulk bin shredding only at participating stores. Get the coupon here.

Planet Fitness

Free HydroMassage. Offer valid from April 14 to April 21. Coupon available here starting on April 14.

Punch Bowl Social

The Cleveland restaurant will have happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17. $2 Li’l Street Tacos, $5 cauliflower nachos and $6 wings.