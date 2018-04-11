Speeding car goes airborne, lands three houses away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY CITY, Ohio -- The driver of a speeding car had to be flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after a one car crash early Wednesday.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Grafton Road and Marks Road in Valley City.

Investigators said the car drove up over a mound and went airborne. The car sheered off the top of at least one tree, went over a fence, and landed three houses away.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash along with the Valley City Fire Department, Brunswick Hills Fire Department, and the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

The name and condition of the driver were not immediately available.

Grafton Rd REOPENED at Marks Rd. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) April 11, 2018