Show Info: April 11, 2018
Leen On Me Organizing
Before you pack your bags and head out of town for your summer vacation, you want to make sure you’re organized and have everything you need!
www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com
Panera Bread: Pieces of Hope for Autism
April is National Autism Awareness Month, and there’s a way for you to get involved and give back! It involves cookies!
www.covelli.com/Autism
Emerald Winds Honey Shoppe
Local honey, house-made jams, beeswax skincare products and hand-poured candles… Those are just a few of the things you’ll find at Emerald Winds Honey Shoppe!
25546 Mill Street, Olmsted Falls
https://www.emeraldwindshoney.com/
https://www.facebook.com/emeraldwindshoney/
Cleveland Botanical Garden: Spring Blooms
Awake from the winter slumber with spring blooms at the Cleveland Botanical Garden!
11030 East Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44106
NOW – May 13th
www.cbgarden.org
Colozza’s Bakery
They’ve been a scratch-made bakery for more than forty years!
5880 Ridge Road
Parma, OH 44129
(440) 885 – 0453
www.colozzasbakery.com
Hot Dog Diner
No matter how you dress them up, hot dogs are a family favorite!
440-886-DOGS
www.hotdogdiner.com
UpScaleIt
Here’s some good news! Our next guest is updating your spring wardrobe on a budget!
33533 Aurora Rd.
Solon, OH 44139
440.287.0104
http://upscaleit.wixsite.com/solon