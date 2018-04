Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction week in Cleveland, and RTA trolley drivers are getting into the swing of things.

Some of the drivers are dressing up as rock stars to drive their trolleys all week long.

Do not be surprised if you see Meat Loaf, Ray Charles or even Bob Marley behind the wheel.

