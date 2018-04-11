Reports: Tristan Thompson caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian

There could be trouble in paradise for Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson and his girlfriend, reality star Khloe Kardashian.

TMZ reported that Thompson was caught on surveillance video back in October 2017 kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C.

The Daily Mail posted video that reportedly shows Thompson kissing a woman at a New York nightclub on Saturday night ahead of the Cavs game against the New York Knicks on Monday.

Kardashian, who is expecting the couple’s baby sometime this month, is said to be in Cleveland awaiting the arrival of their baby girl.

On Monday, Kardashian posted a picture to Instagram of a kiss she shared with Thompson with the caption “We are ready whenever you are little mama.”

Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have commented on the cheating reports. However, Kardashian did tweet a simple “I love you guys” several hours before the news broke.