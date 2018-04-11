Police department hopes to reunite stuffed animal with owner

AMHERST, Ohio — Somewhere there could be a little boy or girl desperately missing their stuffed elephant.

That’s why the Amherst Police Department is trying to find the rightful owner of the stuffed animal.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, the department said an officer found the elephant in front of the Midwest School of Ballet at 133 1/2 Park Ave. in Amherst.

They asked anyone with information to call (440)988-2625.

In the meantime, pictures in the post showed the elephant getting a tour of the department. The stuffed animal was spotted sitting with dispatchers and going for a ride in a patrol car.