No arrests nearly a year after Cleveland teen’s murder at Portage County party

CLEVELAND-- If there was anyone on the path to success, it was Cleveland-raised Jayquon Tillman.

“He was very well educated and he loved life, he loved people,” said his mother Latoya Williams.

Jayquon graduated high school at 16 and was already in his junior year of college at 18. He wanted to be a lawyer. The teen was involved in a fraternity at Eastern Michigan University and loved to help the homeless.

“He just really wanted to be successful. He wanted to make something out of himself,” Williams said.

But Jayquon’s lofty goals and his mother’s dreams for him disappeared on May 6, 2017. Jayquon was home in Cleveland from college and went to a party in Portage County with friends.

A few people at the party got into a fight, one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting. Jayquon happened to be standing nearby. He was getting ready to find his friends to leave when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Williams remembers her last moments with her son.

“Reality set in once I got to the hospital and they took me back. And he was just laying there still warm, not a hair out of place, fresh haircut, no scratches or anything on him. Just laying there like he was resting. Just a piece of me left at the hospital as well,” she said.

Despite exhaustive efforts by Portage County Sheriff's deputies, who have interviewed many people at the party, there have been no arrests.

“I do want someone to be held accountable for what happened. I want someone to be brought to justice because 11 and a half months into his murder, it’s not OK to be walking around like you haven’t did anything,” Williams said.

“I do know for a fact that people know who did this. It’s just a question of, are they going to be able to come forward?” said Lt. Gregory Johnson with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams said she agrees with the detective and believes there are multiple people who know what happened.

“To anyone that was at the party and knows something, heard something, someone else may have told you what they saw, please give the police a call,” she said.

Williams said a video of her son after the shooting has surfaced.

“It has to be fear, if no one is coming forward. Maybe they are scared of something or someone because if you have a conscious and you are a human being, you saw something,” she said.

No piece of information is to small. Williams said Portage County Sheriff’s Office detectives have followed up on every single lead.

“Even if it’s a description of the person’s hairstyle, their complexion, what they may have had on that night, who they may have been with,” Williams said. “Anything at this point will be helpful because right now we have nothing to go on."

Anonymous tips are also accepted and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office is offering $2,500 for information pertaining to the case.

