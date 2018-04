Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The NFL preseason schedules were released on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Browns will host the 2018 Super Bowl Champion Eagles on Aug. 23 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The nationally-televised game will air on FOX 8 News.

Specific dates and times will be announced at a later date.

Week 1: At New York Giants (Aug. 9-13)

Week 2: Buffalo Bills (Aug. 16-20)

Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.

Week 4: At Detroit Lions (Aug. 30-Sept. 1)

