Metroparks want everyone in CLE to ‘Get Active’

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Metroparks, in conjunction with The Cleveland Clinic, is launching a new wellness campaign called "Explore Your Park."

The idea behind the campaign is to improve the health of the community by getting everyone to be more active as well as bringing awareness to all of the free recreation and education programs the Metroparks has to offer.

The initiative also includes the launch of a new webpage to feature wellness tips and to encourage people to share their experiences using the hashtag #GetActiveCLE.