Lakewood police, FBI work to ID three bank robbery suspects

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– The Lakewood Police Department and the Cleveland Division of the FBI is working to identify the three men who held up a bank.

The robbery happened at the Huntington Bank on Clifton Boulevard near West 117th Street in Lakewood on March 29.

On Wednesday, the FBI released photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lakewood Police Det. Jeffrey Roda at 216-529-6771 or the Lakewood Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-521-6773.

