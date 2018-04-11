× Kendrick Perkins joining Cavs for rest of season

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– The Cleveland Cavaliers signed 13-year NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins for the rest of the season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The center was on the Cavs training camp roster and spent part of this season with the Canton Charge, Cleveland’s NBA G League team. He also played for the Cavaliers during the 2014-2015 season and appeared in several games during that NBA Finals run.

Perkins last played in the NBA in 2016 with New Orleans.

Over his career, Perkins averages 5.4 points on .530 shooting and 5.8 rebounds.