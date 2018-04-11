High-speed chase ends with car going airborne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY CITY, Ohio -- A high-speed, early morning chase ends with the suspects’ car going airborne, flying across two properties and through several trees before crash landing three doors down.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Grafton Road and Marks Road in Valley City.

According the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers attempted to stop the a white 2009 Mazda 6 for a speed violation in Brunswick, when the 23-year-old driver sped off.

On dash cam video, the car appeared to be rapidly accelerating as it approached Marks Rd. The car blew through a stop sign, across the street, over a culvert and into a large landscaping mound that sits at the edge of Jerry Wilds yard.

The mound acted as ramp and launched the vehicle 20 ft into the air, shearing part of a large tree in his yard and then taking out half of an adult evergreen next door.

Jerry says the car easily travelled over 500 ft and just missed his home and his nephews pickup truck.

Although troopers clocked the vehicle at 76 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, Jerry believes he had to be driving much faster.

“120 MPH or more to launch that high,” said Jerry. “It’s unbelievable.”

And it’s not the first time. Jerry says, cars routinely miss the turn and stop sign and land in his yard, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

“It happens 4 or 5 times a year,” said Jerry.

He says it’s just lucky no one has been killed yet and he’s hoping this crash will finally motivate the city or county to install a guard rail.

“I’m gonna have to talk to them because it’s getting ridiculous,” said Jerry.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash along with the Valley City Fire Department, Brunswick Hills Fire Department, and the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

Troopers say the pursuit and accident are under investigation and alcohol does appear to have been a factor.