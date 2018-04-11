Fox Recipe Box: Moody Blues Berry Crisp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Apples aren't the only option when it comes to baking a tasty fruit crisp. Chef Stefanie Paganini loves using a variety of fruits in her recipes and showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how blackberries and blueberries combine perfectly for this berry crisp dessert.

Click here to learn more about the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking and the different classes Stefanie teaches.

Moody Blues Berry Crisp

Berry Filling:

4 cups fresh or frozen blueberries (raspberries & blackberries can be added if desired)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. corn starch

Topping:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup rolled oats

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 cup unsalted butter, chopped and room temperature

Preheat oven to 350° F.

In a large mixing bowl, mix together blueberries (other berries) and sugar.

In a separate large bowl, combine flour, oats, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg until it resembles thick cookie dough

Place berry mixture in a 9x13 baking dish. Sprinkle crumble mixture over the berries.

Bake in oven for approximately 35 minutes, until topping is a rich golden brown and berries are bubbly.